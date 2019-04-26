VW will have a strategy, and it may be to go where others aren't

The Tarok was developed by VW in South America and is built on the automaker's MQB platform. It has two full rows of seating and a small, squarish bed with an innovative drop wall and folding seats that make for a bed length of more than 8 feet with the tailgate down.

Keogh says the brand has three options with a pickup:

1. Homologate a Ranger-derived, body- on-frame midsize pickup from Ford Motor Co. that will be sold as a replacement for the Amarok across the rest of the world.

2. Develop a unibody midsize lifestyle pickup based on the Atlas crossover, similar to the Tanoak concept VW showed at the 2018 New York auto show

3. Build a car-based, A-segment unibody pickup like the Tarok using the MQB platform in Mexico to keep costs down and import it to the U.S., where it might appeal to consumers who don't want to spend more than $30,000 for a body-on-frame midsize pickup.

The Tarok, Keogh says, "will be made for the South American market [in 2020]. The question we have is, could something like this make sense, with modifications, in the U.S. market?"

VW's history in the U.S. with small, unibody pickups may provide an answer. Forty years ago, the brand used its then-popular Rabbit as the basis for a small, bedded vehicle it simply called the Pickup.

The utilitarian, front-wheel-drive Pickup sported a single row of seating ahead of a 6-foot bed and was identical to a Rabbit from the doors forward.

Sales from its 1979 debut to 1984, after the end of U.S. production in 1983, were 77,512 vehicles, all produced at Volkswagen's former plant in Westmoreland, Pa. Notably, the design lived on in Europe into the 1990s and in South Africa into the mid-2000s.

While the Tarok concept of today and the Pickup of old have little in common, VW's bosses may find the trucks fill similar needs. For the Tarok, Keogh says, "the theory is quite straightforward: It's an A-segment sized vehicle. There's no pickup truck in the U.S. market that is quite that size at all."

While that means there's nothing similar that lets the company gauge potential sales, "there could be a space here," he said. "This is what life's all about."