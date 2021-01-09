VW starts ID4 campaign with spot on affordability

Volkswagen of America is launching its first set of TV commercials for its upcoming ID4 battery-electric compact crossover that aims to drive home the company's message of delivering electric mobility to the millions, instead of just the millionaires.

The spot, which uses a line of zoetropes — a 19th century invention that uses a spinning disc of images to create a moving picture — to illustrate advances in transportation, ends with a woman climbing into the passenger side of an ID4 and riding away. The video plays under growing orchestral music, beginning with a single piano, and contains no narration. It finishes with a written message: "History is made, when it's made for everyone."

The spot will debut Saturday during NFL Wild Card games and was created by Johannes Leonardo.

The VW ID4 will go on sale in March at a starting price of $41,190, including shipping but excluding any federal or state incentives. VW of America accepted thousands of $100 refundable deposits when it introduced the ID4 in September, and dealers have contacted consumers to finalize their orders before delivery.

All but a small handful of its U.S. dealers have signed up to sell the vehicle, and the company pegged initial U.S. sales estimates for 2021 at more than 20,000, thanks in part to a $379-per-month lease option and a promise of free charging. However, initial plans to launch the ID4 in December in the U.S. were delayed until March.