Volvo to give away $1 million in cars if a safety is scored in the Super Bowl

Volvo Car USA promised to give away $1 million in cars to randomly selected contestants if a safety occurs during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Participants will design their own Volvo vehicle to win, Jim Nichols, product and technology communications manager at Volvo Car USA, told Automotive News.

"The value is dependent on what people configure," Nichols said. "People need to go on the website and configure the car they would hope to win and then submit that configuration as their entry."

"If a safety occurs, we'll start picking random configurations from people and try to find the car that's as close as possible to that configuration," he said.

Participants must enter to win at VolvoSafetySunday.com, where they will be prompted to design their own Volvo vehicle and submit a "configuration code" before kickoff of the Feb. 2 Super Bowl, according to a press release. They can choose one of any 2020 Volvo models currently available in the U.S., in any trim and color.

A safety occurs when an offensive player is tackled, fumbles out of bounds, is forced out of bounds or commits a penalty in his team's end zone. The defensive team is awarded two points, and the team that committed the safety must kick the ball away.

"From the invention of the three-point safety belt 60 years ago to other world firsts, safety is at the center of everything we do at Volvo," Nichols said in the release. "In football, a safety play can be a game changer. At Volvo, our safety innovations have changed the game for millions on the road."

More information and official rules for the Volvo Safety Sunday sweepstakes can be found at the website.