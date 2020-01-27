Volvo eyes safety for Super Bowl

Volvo is known for safety, but this is something else.

The automaker promised to give away $1 million in cars if the 2020 Super Bowl includes a safety.

That's what it's called when an offensive player is tackled, fumbles out of bounds, is forced out of bounds or commits a penalty in his team's end zone.

The last time there was one in a Super Bowl was in 2014, and there have been only nine in 53 Super Bowls played.

That's rare — only 17 percent of games — but it's far more often than is usual, according to Fanduel.com. The site calculated that since the 2010 season, there has been a safety in only 4.1 percent of games.

To participate, shoppers go online and configure the Volvo they want before kickoff of the Feb. 2 game. They can choose one of any 2020 Volvo models available in the U.S., ranging in value from $33,700 to $87,190.

Giving away 20 or so cars to celebrate Volvo innovations saving 1 million lives isn't cheap, but it won't cost nearly as much as an ad on the most-watched TV event of the year: 30-second spots on Fox's sold-out broadcast went for as much as $5.6 million.

Volvo could hedge against the possible payout with a so-called prop bet. According to Fanduel, the odds are +900, meaning Volvo could be made whole by wagering $100,000.

Rather than going through a bookie, the company bought "hole-in-one insurance," Jim Nichols, product and technology communications manager at Volvo Car USA, told Automotive News. For a total cost that's a fraction of airing an ad, the brand has seen four times its usual volume of configurations and leads, he said.