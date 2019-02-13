Twitter appoints Google's Guy Schueller as new industry director of automotive

DETROIT — Twitter Inc. appointed Guy Schueller as its new industry director of automotive to help automakers with their marketing campaigns.

The social networking company said in a statement Monday that Schueller will work to drive partnerships and revenue growth with automotive brands in the U.S., working with campaigns such as Mini's "Tweet to Test Drive." He will report to Rob Pietsch, managing director of technology, automotive and telecommunications, and is based in Detroit. His appointment is effective immediately.

"With Guy at the helm based in Detroit, we look forward to elevating the work coming from our team," Pietsch told Automotive News on Tuesday. "His deep industry experience, paired with the power of Twitter, will help auto brands connect with engaged, receptive audiences."

Schueller, 41, was formerly the automotive industry director for Google Inc., according to Twitter. For more than six years, he co-lead sales and operations teams within the U.S. automotive vertical, focusing on General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co.

Earlier in his career, spent roughly two years at Microsoft as the global automotive industry insights lead and more than a decade at creative agencies, leading automotive-focused media and digital teams at both Publicis Groupe's Starcom for GM and Interpublic's Universal McCann for FCA.

An alumnus of Michigan State University, he graduated in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in advertising, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Schueller in a statement said, "It's a great time to be an auto marketer because the industry is in a transformation, and it all starts with genuine connections to consumers. Twitter brings exciting opportunities for brands to achieve their goals through creative solutions, and I'm thrilled to join the team."