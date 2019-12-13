Toyota's redesigned Highlander to start at $35,720

SAN ANTONIO -- Toyota's pricing strategy for the redesigned 2020 Highlander will hold the MSRP on the popular XLE trim level while using a $1,400 upcharge for the fuel-saving hybrid powertrain in hopes of doubling the hybrid's penetration.

In a departure from previous generations, the 2020 Highlander will be available across all five trim levels in either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, with the optional awd system priced as a $1,600 option on the lower L, LE, and XLE trims, and a $1,950 option on the higher-end Limited and Platinum trims. A fuel-saving hybrid powertrain is available on all but the base-level trims as a $1,400 upcharge on either fwd or awd models, Toyota said.

Currently, about 10 percent of Highlander sales are hybrid models, Toyota says. The automaker hopes to double that percentage in 2020, even though the hybrid version isn't expected in Toyota dealerships before February.

Pricing for the base model fwd L trim of the redesigned 2020 Highlander will begin at $35,720, including delivery.

The LE trim level — which adds a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, LED fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and additional multimedia capabilities over the base model — will start at $37,920.

The price of the XLE model, which represents about 40 percent of all Highlander sales, will drop to $40,720 for the FWD model, a decrease of $120 over the previous model year. The XLE adds a number of features over the LE model, including heated and powered front seats, a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, auto-dimming rear view mirror with built-in garage door opener, and a power moon roof.

The Limited trim level, which adds features such as ventilated front seats and leather seating, embedded navigation, premium JBL sound system and projector style headlamps, will start at $44,770 for a fwd model.

Finally, the top-end Platinum trim level, which features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels, a heads-up display, heated second-row seating, birds eye parking aids, and a panoramic moonroof, will start at $47,970 in the non-hybrid fwd configuration. All prices include a $1,120 delivery charge.