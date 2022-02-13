Toyota's Tundra Super Bowl ad is full of famous Joneses — and one Jonas

The comedy succeeds in the easy, natural rapport the talents appear to have with each other.

“They’re all different Joneses brought together by name, but they’re so individual,” Buckley said. “They have different senses of humor — one’s dry, one’s broad, one’s more in the middle. Each of them brings their own thing in the end and you’re not asking them to compromise, you’re allowing them to collide in this crazy chase scene, and then in the surprise ending with Nick.”

Tommy Lee Jones' disappointments

Though the spot was one of game day’s most delightful romps, it was not without its share of disappointments for Tommy Lee Jones. Buckley recalled the first conversation he had with the admitted truck fan.

“I talked to everyone on the phone ahead of time, and he’s like, ‘So when do I get to drive the truck?’” Buckley told him that wasn’t part of the job. “He wasn’t joking, he was serious — and he brought it up again later how disappointed he was that he wasn’t going to drive the truck.”

And that wasn’t the only regret for the A-lister. “He also talked a lot about Leslie,” Buckley said. “I was talking to him when he was down in Texas at his ranch and he said, ‘I get to meet Leslie, right? Because I’m a huge fan of hers.'”

Unfortunately, the shoot was divided, with Tommy Lee Jones and Nick Jonas on one day and Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones on another. “I think they’re connected in their brashness,” Buckley said. “They’re different types of brash personalities, so I was bummed that I didn’t see them together physically.”