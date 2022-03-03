Toyota pumps $110M into initiative to create more STEM schools

Toyota Motor North America said it will allocate $110 million toward expanding its education initiative and helping 14 communities near its U.S. operations.

Last fall, Toyota helped open a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, elementary and middle school in Dallas. The Driving Possibilities initiative, led by the Toyota USA Foundation, will help build similar schools in other areas.

The foundation will work with local and national nonprofit organizations to help schools inside and outside the classroom, Toyota said in a statement Thursday.

"We loved this kind of holistic approach so much we decided to replicate it in our 14 U.S. communities to help our communities address a big talent pipeline gap that exists, especially in the STEM fields," Mike Goss, president of the Toyota USA Foundation, told Automotive News.

The schools will not be exact replicas of the West Dallas one, as Toyota will work with local businesses and governments to provide what each community needs, he said.

The other communities include Buffalo, W.Va.; Hunstville, Ala.; Jackson, Tenn.; Troy, Mo.; Long Beach, Calif.; Alpharetta, Ga.; and the Ann Arbor, Mich., area, Goss said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
How Ford won 'sexy' back from Musk in tussle over Model e trademark
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
FORD-MAIN_i.gif
How Ford won 'sexy' back from Musk in tussle over Model e trademark
Behind-the-scenes video released by Chevrolet shows actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler driving a Silverado EV along the New Jersey Turnpike in a remake of the title sequence of “The Sopranos.”
Tony Soprano's SUV then to Meadow's EV pickup now
ROBODOG-MAIN_i.jpg
Polestar ad effective but low rated
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive