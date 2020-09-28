Toyota launches ad campaign for 2021 Venza

Toyota Motor North America launches its latest ad campaign Monday, featuring the 2021 Venza midsize crossover.

The campaign, titled "Seekers of New," highlights the Venza's advanced technologies and hybrid performance.

A TV spot called "Lifesaver" features the Venza's performance capabilities with a couple trying to save their runaway dog as they maneuver through a city in the rain. The ad shows them using the digital rearview mirror to catch a glimpse of the dog running past.

The campaign will air on ABC, NBC, HGTV, Food Network, USA, Discovery and Bravo.

Digital and social spots will showcase features such as the Venza's Star Gaze fixed panoramic roof, hands-free power liftgate and quiet interior.

Toyota Motor North America said August U.S. sales fell 23 percent to units. For the year, sales are down 22 percent from August 2019 as the rebound from the pandemic continues.

The 2021 Venza is available nationwide, starting at $33,645, including shipping.

Toyota's previous version of the Venza was discontinued in 2015 because of slow sales and changing market conditions.