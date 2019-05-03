For Toyota, hybrids become a tougher sell

The Toyota Prius hybrid, from the first generation in the U.S., has made Toyota Motor a symbol of innovation.

There's no doubt: Tesla's electric vehicles are the talk of the industry, the models of environmental stewardship, the undisputed kings of torque at the drag strip.

Full-electric vehicles are the products at which today's trendsetters — and automakers — throw their money with abandon.

And that, in a nutshell, is what makes Toyota's commitment to spreading hybrid technology across its global lineup a tougher sell.

The technology, pioneered by Toyota in the 1990s, uses electric motors and gasoline engines in tandem to deliver power in a highly efficient, though not very exciting, manner.

Toyota's introduction of the Prius in 1997 and its global expansion of the egg-shaped hatchback in 2001 made the automaker the industry's symbol of innovation for a generation of consumers. Hybrid drivers even received special privileges to accompany their vehicles' stellar fuel economy, including access to high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

But as Toyota continues to improve its hybrid technology and promises to spread it across its vast global Lexus and Toyota lineups by 2025, it faces a marketing problem: Hybrids may be eminently practical, but they just aren't perceived to be as cool or cutting-edge as EVs.

Hollis: A change of mentality

"EVs are getting all this coverage and the marketing, and I still want to ask why," said Jack Hollis, general manager of Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America. "Why are EVs getting attention? They don't make money for manufacturers. They aren't in demand. If you took away the government subsidy, would there be any demand?"

‘It's unique, it's different'

He understands the appeal among status-conscious fans of exotica, "because it's unique, it's different, it's something we don't totally understand as consumers," he said, but "I'm not sure why electric is getting all of this interest. What's the burning question being answered?"

It's an awkward question for Toyota, which not only has ceded some cachet to the likes of Tesla and Audi, but is paying a statistical price for its early leadership in electrification. In the most recent EPA Automotive Trends Report, Toyota was the only large automaker whose products' real- world fuel economy declined and carbon dioxide emissions rose between 2012 and 2017.

It was middle-of-the-pack in both measurements, but its long history of producing fuel-saving hybrids means Toyota has the largest stockpile of valuable greenhouse gas credits among automakers.

The Toyota Corolla sedan and RAV4 crossover are among the vehicles with the company’s hybrid technology.

That's not to say Toyota has surrendered its advantage. Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader, says Toyota's conservative strategy of favoring hybrids over EVs "may prove to be the right one, at least in the U.S."

True, she says, EVs are all the rage now, at least in terms of publicity, and hybrids have fallen out of fashion.

But if gasoline prices rise, hybrids may benefit, and "Toyota has built a solid reputation on hybrids. Plus, by not investing money in EVs that may or may not pay a dividend, Toyota can fund its aggressive future product plan, made up of non-EV and hybrid models."

As the focus of green car attention has shifted, so too has Toyota's messaging. The company now touts its hybrids' performance characteristics as well as fuel economy. Last year, for example, Lexus ran a marketing campaign called "Fast as h" that highlighted the performance advantages of hybrids.

"I think we've got a reputation with some that it's a great environmental or fuel efficiency play," said Bill Fay, senior vice president for automotive operations at Toyota Motor North America. "I think we've got to continue to evolve that and broaden the awareness to be not only that, but to be exciting and add some performance and add some capabilities to the vehicle."

More RAV4 Hybrids

Another example: the RAV4 Hybrid. Toyota in March announced an expansion of production, moving the electrified version of the crossover to its plant in Georgetown, Ky., to meet demand.

Fay: Beyond a green message

Hollis says that although the RAV4 Hybrid's fuel efficiency is a key part of the message, it's "not the driving force for people."

"They want to know why it's going to make them feel better," he said. "And the way you do that is through the performance of the vehicle itself, so that they don't even have to know that it's a hybrid."

Hollis says that with the RAV4 Hybrid, "You have to change a little bit of the mentality of where we're going, such that now the primary message is the performance, and you get the mpg."

But Hollis warns that Toyota and other automakers pushing hybrid performance can't fake it.

"It actually has to be authentic. It has to be real," he said. "The only way to sell it is to actually have the acceleration or torque give you the feeling of something different.

"We have the ability to tune it that way," he said, "and when the next generation of hybrid technology comes out, you'll see it."

