Toyota highlights female college football player in RAV4 ad

Toyota ad

Antoinette "Toni" Harris, a Detroit native, received four scholarship offers from universities after her standout sophomore year at East Los Angeles College.

Toyota will highlight the inspiring story of a 22-year-old free safety at East Los Angeles College — the first female defensive non-specialist to be offered a full scholarship as a non-specialist on defense — for a 60-second commercial in Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast that will feature the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid.

The commercial, narrated by sportscaster Jim Nantz, shows Harris training and practicing to defy decades of exclusion of female athletes from collegiate football. It is scheduled to run toward the end of the second quarter during the Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

"The 2019 RAV4 HV is the vehicle that will shatter perceptions of hybrids, much like how Toni is shattering perceptions of a football player," Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota marketing, Toyota Motor North America, said in a written statement. "We're excited to highlight Toni's inspirational story during the Big Game and remind viewers that assumptions should always be challenged."

The commercial, called "Toni," was directed by Joe Pytka, a veteran of more than 80 Super Bowl commercials, though none with Toyota. Burrell Communications created and produced Toni's story, with additional support from Saatchi & Saatchi and Zenith Media, Toyota said.

