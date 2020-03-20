Toyota bags sales spots, pushes optimistic 'better days' message

Toyota will debut a new national advertising campaign with a gentle, optimistic message aimed at reassuring its customers as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the U.S.

The 30-second commercial , which will begin airing in different media markets beginning Saturday, is titled "We are here for you," and was produced by Saatchi & Saatchi, Toyota Motor North America's agency of record for its top-tier advertising.

The commercial transitions from a series of panoramic landscapes into images of families and people helping one another, before ending on images taken inside an open Toyota dealership. Asked about the lack of proper social distancing in the ad, Ed Laukes, head of marketing for TMNA, told Automotive News that all of the video used in the spot was archival.

"The message is speaking to the Toyota family, whether it be our Toyota customers, or our dealers, or our team members or folks that are working in the store or even people that love the brand for whatever reason, that this is a time to embrace your family, make sure that everyone is safe and healthy, but that there are better times ahead," Laukes said.