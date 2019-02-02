Super Bowl is light on auto ads

Hyundai, Kia, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota make up the Super Bowl's auto ad race in a year that's light on metal.

For its part, Hyundai didn't conjure up another heartfelt "act of the brand" this year.

These "acts," as Hyundai marketing chief Dean Evans calls them, shunned car-based messaging in favor of more impactful themes, such as last year when it sent Hyundai owners through "hope detectors" to highlight its Hyundai Hope on Wheels nonprofit that's focused on finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

The brand also left out cars in 2017 when it visually transported three soldiers to Houston's NRG Stadium using 360-degree pods that placed them in a suite with their family members attending the Super Bowl. Part of that spot was shot during the game in a tight balancing act that required rapid-fire editing.

The brand went down a more traditional -- and less stressful -- route this time around with a 60-second spot touting its Shopper Assurance program, the foundation of its retail strategy intended to make buying more convenient for consumers. The first-quarter spot stars actor/producer Jason Bateman, and gives the world a look at the upcoming Palisade, the brand's three-row flagship crossover.