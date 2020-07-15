Subaru, Lexus defend top spots in J.D. Power brand loyalty study

Subaru ranked highest among mass-market brands and Lexus topped the luxury brands in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study released Wednesday. Subaru also ranked highest overall.

Toyota and Subaru ran neck and neck this year, with Subaru retaining 60.5 percent of its owners and Toyota following close behind at 60.3 percent. Rounding out the top five were Honda at 58.7 percent, Ram at 57.3 percent and Ford at 54.3 percent.

Brand loyalty is increasing among new-vehicle owners, the study found. Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, said automakers have ramped up efforts to maintain customer loyalty during the coronavirus pandemic.