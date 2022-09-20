Subaru, Lexus won best reputation survey for auto brands in 2022

AutoNation, Hendrick topped dealer groups. The 2022 Automotive Reputation Report analyzed 33 brands.

Subaru has the best reputation among U.S. mass-market auto brands, according to the 2022 Automotive Reputation Report.

On the luxury side, Lexus earned the top spot, according to Reputation, a customer feedback company that helps businesses improve customer experience.

Subaru took the top spot this year after finishing second to Nissan in 2021. Lexus also rose from second in 2021 to first, topping Nissan's Infiniti brand.

Customer feedback matters no matter where it comes from, said Dave Mingle, Reputation's global head of customer experience.

Feedback on Google, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok is especially important for younger customers who use those platforms to share their brand experiences, Mingle said.

"Brands have to be listening there and participating in that in order to keep those customers engaged," Mingle said.

TOP 5 RESULTS

Top nonluxury brands

  1. Subaru
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Toyota
  4. Nissan
  5. Honda

Top luxury brands

  1. Lexus
  2. Infiniti
  3. BMW
  4. Porsche
  5. Acura

Top public dealership groups

  1. AutoNation
  2. Penske Automotive Group
  3. Sonic Automotive
  4. Larry H. Miller Dealerships
  5. Group 1 Automotive

Top private dealership groups

  1. Hendrick Automotive Group
  2. West Herr Automotive Group
  3. Napleton Automotive Group
  4. Ken Ganley Auto Group
  5. Holman Automotive Group

Reputation analyzed around 20,000 dealerships, 33 brands and 5 million customer reviews to rank nonluxury and luxury brands in the U.S. as well as private and public dealership groups. Brands are scored for their positive sentiment, visibility and engagement, which Reputation says are key reputation elements.

Public dealership group AutoNation Inc. and privately held Hendrick Automotive Group filled the top spots in their respective rankings.

AutoNation climbed from third place in 2021 while Hendrick held on for another year as the private dealership group with the best reputation.

On top of analyzing millions of reviews, Reputation surveyed buyers about using digital tools to shop for cars. Of these consumers, 85 percent said reviews are important, and 65 percent said a dealership needs a four-star rating to earn their consideration. Consumers are also willing to travel for top-rated dealerships; 70 percent said they would drive 20 miles.

A consumer's first impression of a dealership is made well before they enter a lot, if at all, with 43 percent of shoppers using Google to decide where to buy a car. Online customer service is important to consumers, as 40 percent want to schedule a test drive online and 61 percent want to look at inventory on the web, Reputation data shows.

The 2022 report shows more people are talking about electric vehicles, which Mingle said is among the most notable trends.

Total reviews are down 3 percent from last year, which Reputation's report attributes to people buying fewer cars in 2022. However, the review volume for EVs is increasing, the report said.

"I think that builds enthusiasm for the industry and for the new technology," Mingle said. "Now, whether that turns into sales or not? I don't know, but you first have to build awareness and excitement for demand to come."

AutoNation, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 262,403 new vehicles in 2021. Hendrick Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C., ranks No. 6 on the list, with retail sales of 103,949 in 2021.

