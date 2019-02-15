Subaru emphasizes safety, capability with Forester ad campaign

Subaru of America has launched its national ad campaign for the redesigned 2019 Forester and much like the vehicle itself, the commercials have a familiar look and feel.

The three 60-second TV spots focus on what have become Subaru marketing hallmarks: safety, off-road capability, the outdoors and dogs.

Subaru once again worked with partner Carmichael Lynch for the commercials.

The redesigned Forester, which went on sale in October, is expected to be a key driver in the automaker's stated goal of 700,000 U.S. sales in 2019, which would be a 3 percent increase over 2018's results.

The compact crossover has been the brand's best U.S. seller for the past five months.

In "For All You Love," a family is shown unloading a Forester at a campsite. As they unpack their gear, the family dog, which appears to be in its senior years, walks down a path made of items and memories from the family's earlier life events, including birthday parties, the birth of a child, home improvements and moving, among others. As the dog walks down the path, the couple, child and dog are shown as their younger selves. By the end of the clip, the dog is a puppy.