Stellantis consolidates advertising account with Publicis

The automaker, which formed earlier this year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, spent $4.2 billion on worldwide advertising last year

Ad Age
Bloomberg

Global ad agency Publicis Groupe has won the global media account for Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger earlier this year of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The holding company was the incumbent on the FCA portion of the business, which includes Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo. WPP was the incumbent for PSA, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall. 

A Stellantis representative did not immediately provide comment. Publicis declined to comment and referred calls to the client. WPP declined to comment, although an internal memo circulated at the holding company's Mediacom unit today confirmed that the business has been consolidated at Publicis.

The win is significant for Publicis, which will grow its automotive roster with the addition of the PSA brands, which are not in the U.S. but have a European presence. Stellantis has 14 auto brands under its wing following the $52 billion merger, which finalized in January.  Ad Age Datacenter estimates that Stellantis in 2020 spent an estimated $4.2 billion on worldwide advertising on a pro forma basis including the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The Pubicis win amounts to an agency consolidation that comes as the newly merged company seeks cost efficiencies. Bundled media buys are part of what the company has identified as immediate synergies and savings, according to a report last month from Automotive News, which stated the company wants to find $6 billion a year in annual synergies across its business.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealers truly get away from it all
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
U-Haul: No rental car? No problem
U-Haul: No rental car? No problem
Dealers truly get away from it all
Dealers truly get away from it all
GM lays out new framework for working with diverse media
GM lays out new framework for working with diverse media
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-26-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive