See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad — with a bunch of crabs

LeBron James — who first starred in an ad for the electric Hummer in a 2020 Super Bowl ad — is backing the brand again with an ad debuting during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game. But this time he is sharing the stage with dozens of crabs.

The spot from Leo Burnett Detroit begins by showing the ocean critters leaving the beach for the city as Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” plays. After seeing some unfortunate crab and shrimp relatives being served for lunch at a cafe, and then riding on a pool raft, the crabs come to rest in a driveway where James is behind the wheel of a GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup.