The Super Bowl has gone to the (robot) dogs with Kia plugging electric pooches

Cute dogs and Super Bowl ads are a tried-and-true pairing. But robot dogs? Pooches of the electric variety could be having a moment this year, with both Kia and beer brand Sam Adams including them in Super Bowl marketing.
Kia Motors this week released its 60-second Super Bowl ad that plugs its new EV, the EV6, by introducing Robo Dog—a plug-in puppy that chases the EV6 in search of a charge. Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” plays during the pursuit, which ends with the puppy getting some much-needed juice from the EV6.