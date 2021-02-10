Reports of Springsteen’s DWI cast shadow over Jeep Super Bowl ad

The incident reportedly occurred Nov. 14, more than two months before the ad was shot

E.J. SCHULTZ
Ad Age
Jeep

Bruce Springsteen in Jeep's Super Bowl spot 'The Middle.'

Emerging news on Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI last fall threatens to derail Jeep’s marketing push that makes use of the rock icon.

The reports of the Nov. 14 arrest come just three days after Springsteen appeared in a two-minute Super Bowl ad for the brand, called “The Middle,” in which he called for unity in the deeply divided country.

A spokeswoman for Jeep owner Stellantis did not immediately respond to a question about whether Jeep knew about the arrest. The brand shot the commercial in late January, and it remains active on Jeep’s YouTube channel, where it has gotten more than 37 million views. It was originally scheduled to air only once on TV, during the game, according to a person familiar with the matter. The ad directs viewers to a special website called “The road ahead” but it does not include any Springsteen imagery.

TMZ first broke the news of the DWI that has now been picked up by various outlets that are all pointing out that the star appeared in the Jeep ad. The New York Post reported that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J., and charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The report cites a spokesperson for the National Park Service who noted that “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.” 

Jeep luring Springsteen for the ad was a big get, considering he has notoriously shunned starring in commercials.

The ad has gotten mixed reviews, with some critics taking issue with the use of a Christian cross in the ad as not speaking to all audiences. Other people have questioned the viability of people finding a middle ground in the current political environment. That critique prompted this defense from Springsteen’s guitarist Stevie Van Zandt.

Other commentators were more complimentary. 

“Springsteen and Jeep aren’t telling you to agree on everything or to forget past wrongs. Yes, they’re asking you to buy cars and albums — but more importantly, they're asking you to put the good of you, the country and your fellow Americans first,” Henry A. Brechter, managing editor of AllSides.com — a website that promoted “civil discourse” — wrote in column for USA Today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cadillac traffic surges on shopping sites after Super Bowl spots
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Cadillac traffic surges on shopping sites after Super Bowl spots
Cadillac traffic surges on shopping sites after Super Bowl spots
Norway likes pineapple, EVs
Norway likes pineapple, EVs
Cadillac ad banks on nostalgia to sell future
Cadillac ad banks on nostalgia to sell future
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-8-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive