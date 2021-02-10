Reports of Springsteen’s DWI cast shadow over Jeep Super Bowl ad

Emerging news on Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI last fall threatens to derail Jeep’s marketing push that makes use of the rock icon.

The reports of the Nov. 14 arrest come just three days after Springsteen appeared in a two-minute Super Bowl ad for the brand, called “The Middle,” in which he called for unity in the deeply divided country.

A spokeswoman for Jeep owner Stellantis did not immediately respond to a question about whether Jeep knew about the arrest. The brand shot the commercial in late January, and it remains active on Jeep’s YouTube channel, where it has gotten more than 37 million views. It was originally scheduled to air only once on TV, during the game, according to a person familiar with the matter. The ad directs viewers to a special website called “The road ahead” but it does not include any Springsteen imagery.