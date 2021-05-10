Regional auto shows still draw millions, are key to marketing

Freeman said the shows are often the final step for shopping decisions after weeks or months of digital research. "People are doing more research before they come to shows now, so they are very well informed, but nothing beats that tactile experience of sitting in or driving the cars," he said.

Another potential new driver for auto shows is the explosion of new products, especially electric vehicles.

Given the interest in EVs generated by the Biden administration, the Washington Auto Show is planning a series of events when it returns in early 2022 that will tackle high-level discussions of government policy and give consumers their first EV experience through displays and test drives.

"With so many different technologies coming out — EV and autonomous driving — it's incumbent on show organizers like myself to ask how we can expose the hundreds of thousands of people that come through the show over 10 days," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, which owns and operates of the show.

With an estimated 100 EV models coming out over the next few years, exposing a reluctant public to the massive technological shift should convince automakers to continue their support.

"The challenge for the manufacturers — and this is where I think auto shows are going to play a very important role — is they're not just trying to sell their brand or a particular model. Now they're also tasked with selling a new technology," said John Sackrison, executive director of the Orange County Automobile Dealers Association in Southern California.

"Consumers have been going to auto shows for decades, and it's just a natural place and a great opportunity to expose consumers to this technology that both the manufacturers and the government want them to adopt but, frankly, the consumers aren't clamoring for," Sackrison said.

Sackrison said there is concern in the show community that automakers forced to pause their participation in 2020 may be rethinking the expos now. Although dealers generally own the shows and run them as nonprofits, they do need the manufacturers to show up with vehicles and displays.

A fresh worry is that the global semiconductor shortage is going to weigh on some automakers financially, causing them to tighten show budgets even further. Budgets could be trimmed by downsizing elaborate vehicle displays, Sackrison said, but providing cars and trucks to shows remains critical.