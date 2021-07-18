Ram EV will build on core message of capability

Ram has coined a brand statement, "Built to serve a sustainable planet," that signals where it's headed as it electrifies its lineup over the next decade. Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said during Stellantis' EV Day this month that the brand will have a full-electric offering in the majority of its segments by 2025 and have a "full portfolio of electric solutions for all of our segments no later than 2030."

Lally was in Chicago to detail the launches of the new G/T and BackCountry packages for the Ram 1500's Big Horn and Lone Star trims along with a 10th Anniversary Edition of the Limited trim.

The automaker has crafted products such as these while guided by the mantra "Built to serve." As it moved forward with plans to electrify, the brand decided to build on the tag line.

" 'Built to serve' is obviously what we've been tagged around for some time now, and we thought it would be fun to have a little bit of a play on that as we look toward the future because 'Built to serve' can go in a lot of different directions," Lally said.

"It only made sense on the electrification discussion to talk about 'Built to serve a sustainable planet,' but really, it's just a mindset of our customers; that's who they are. It was kind of a natural evolution as we were putting those materials together."

Lally said the EV segment fits Ram.

"There's a bit of a natural evolution in that direction if you look forward to where the market is going based on entrants by competitive makes across various segments," Lally said. "So I think it's a natural landing place at some point in the future, and we'll be ready to make sure that we're able to participate when the time comes."

The electric Ram 1500 will follow the Ford F-150 Lightning, which launches next spring, and the GMC Hummer EV pickup, which debuts this year. Also, Chevrolet is planning an electric version of the Silverado.

But Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power's vice president of data and analytics, doesn't believe Ram will be too late to the market.

"It certainly seems like they're planning to catch up, and catch up very quickly, according to their own plans that they unveiled." Jominy said.

"They don't seem to have a slow adoption. They want to get on this thing and start running pretty fast."