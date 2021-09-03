Top J.D. Power ratings for Ram, Dodge validate FCA's efforts

The one-two finish for Ram and Dodge was a product of both vehicle design and discipline in the assembly plants, according to a Stellantis customer experience executive.

Stellantis aims to build on quality gains with Ram, especially with a battery-electric pickup due in 2024.
Quality rankings
Problems per 100 vehicles reported in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study
 2021 score2020 score
Ram128141
Dodge139136
Lexus144159
Mitsubishi144148
Nissan146161
Kia147136
Genesis148142
Hyundai149153
Jeep149155
Chevrolet151141
Mini151174
Buick156150
Toyota157177
Ford162174
Industry Average162166
Lincoln163182
Porsche163186
GMC164151
Honda164177
Jaguar165190
BMW166176
Infiniti170173
Cadillac173162
Mazda177184
Subaru182187
Mercedes-Benz193202
Acura200185
Land Rover200228
Alfa Romeo204N.A.
Volvo210210
Volkswagen213152
Audi240225
Chrysler251189
Tesla*231250
*Not eligible to be ranked because automaker does not provide sufficient access to owners
Source: J.D. Power

When the pandemic began last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reviewed its manufacturing processes and work stations to ensure employees would be safe while still churning out quality vehicles.

FCA had a stellar showing in 2020's J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, with Dodge becoming the first domestic brand to lead the rankings and Ram jumping to third place from below average previously. To keep that momentum going, the company would have to adjust to a health crisis that reshaped the factory environment — and based on this year's study, it did just that.

Ram claimed the No. 1 spot for the first time, followed by Dodge in second place. Jeep joined its stablemates in the upper tier by moving up three spots to a tie for eighth.

Champine: Need to be proactive

The success was a product of both vehicle design and discipline in the assembly plants, said Mark Champine, head of North America customer experience at Stellantis, the entity formed by FCA's January merger with PSA Group.

"If you have great design to begin with, you don't have the risk of manufacturing variation, so I think that is a strength," Champine told Automotive News. "It also is the robustness in our manufacturing plants. When we look at how our manufacturing plants performed, we continue to show progress with a number of our plants improving their competitiveness."

Stellantis now will look to build on its quality gains as it forges ahead with plans to electrify its product portfolio, a move that presents new challenges. Ram is coming out with its first battery-electric pickup in 2024, the same year Dodge will debut its electric muscle car. Jeep plans to introduce its first fully electric model in 2023.

Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said the brand knows EV buyers have high expectations. He said the truckmaker "will fully develop our technology and deliver it at the right time as we look to redefine the segment once again."

Stepping into the world of EVs opens Stellantis up to a demanding consumer base, said Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power.

What a difference
Stellantis had 3 top 10 finishers in the 2021 Initial Quality Study. Here’s how the former Fiat Chrysler marques ranked among the 32 brands surveyed 8 years ago.
Brand2013 rank
Chrysler15
Jeep22
Dodge26
Ram27
Fiat31
Source: J.D. Power

"Everybody's struggling a little bit with EVs," Sargent said.

"The manufacturers tend to load their EVs with a lot of technology, some of which [is] related to the fact that it's an EV, some isn't. ... They're trying to attract tech-minded people who want all of this stuff. That can be problematic. There's more to go wrong."

Sargent said automakers are in a difficult position because they want to get electric models to market quickly to meet investors' expectations, yet getting them ready can take time. "It will be a challenge for them, like it is for everybody," he said of Stellantis.

At the same time, electrification can remove some complexity in a vehicle and eliminate parts that often are a source of quality problems. Champine said being proactive and identifying potential problems before beginning production will be critical to EV launches.

"Whenever you're launching something new, you have to be very conscious of what it's going to take to be successful at launch," Champine said.

"And I would say our efforts have been focused on launching better by proactive initiatives, looking at product design, robustness, understanding process risks early and addressing those risks before we start production, as well as really good reactive measures."

Letter
to the
Editor

