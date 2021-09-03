Top J.D. Power ratings for Ram, Dodge validate FCA's efforts

The success was a product of both vehicle design and discipline in the assembly plants, said Mark Champine, head of North America customer experience at Stellantis, the entity formed by FCA's January merger with PSA Group.

"If you have great design to begin with, you don't have the risk of manufacturing variation, so I think that is a strength," Champine told Automotive News. "It also is the robustness in our manufacturing plants. When we look at how our manufacturing plants performed, we continue to show progress with a number of our plants improving their competitiveness."

Stellantis now will look to build on its quality gains as it forges ahead with plans to electrify its product portfolio, a move that presents new challenges. Ram is coming out with its first battery-electric pickup in 2024, the same year Dodge will debut its electric muscle car. Jeep plans to introduce its first fully electric model in 2023.

Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said the brand knows EV buyers have high expectations. He said the truckmaker "will fully develop our technology and deliver it at the right time as we look to redefine the segment once again."

Stepping into the world of EVs opens Stellantis up to a demanding consumer base, said Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power.