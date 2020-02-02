Porsche Super Bowl ad connects Taycan EV to brand heritage

Porsche doesn't want the Taycan, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, to be an outsider that's disconnected from the manufacturer's storied heritage.
So Porsche's first Super Bowl ad since 1997 is doing double duty. In addition to serving as an energetic declaration of the brand's foray into all-electric power, the ad seeks to link the Taycan to Porsche's family tree.
This motivation turned "The Heist" into an up-tempo exhibit of Porsche performance through the years that shows the Taycan tearing up German roads with its cousins. Museum security guards in the spot have to track down a "stolen" Taycan while driving an array of Porsche models.
The Taycan gets plenty of time to display what 750 hp can do, but the ad also pays homage to its past with appearances by the 1971 917 K race car as well as the 1973 911 RSR and 1988 911 Turbo. The Taycan shares the road with its modern relatives, too, including the 2020 718 Cayman GT4 and the 2015 918 Spyder, a blazing plug-in hybrid supercar with 887 hp.