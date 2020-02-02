Porsche Super Bowl ad connects Taycan EV to brand heritage

Porsche released an extended version of the spot on YouTube on Jan. 24 that has already garnered more than 13 million views. Zellmer said he's been perusing the comments section to see what the public has to say.

"With all the cars that were involved, all the permitting that you have to go through, the weather risk in November. This was something that made us nervous, made us tense," Zellmer said. "But I think looking at the results now and the immediate resonance that we can see already before the big game confirms that, sometimes, it's worth being bold."

Porsche turned to its history to provide some comic relief in the spot. One of the security guards gets stuck riding a Porsche tractor, a less than speedy piece of the brand's past.

More than 125,000 Porsche tractors were produced from 1956 to 1963, with many of them still in use to this day, according to the company. The 1959 Porsche-Diesel Standard 218 tractor got a chance to shine in the spot.

Zellmer said the inclusion of the tractor was a source of debate because there were doubts about whether people actually knew about this chapter in Porsche history.

"It's nice to leave a few things in there that are not immediately self explanatory, that raise questions where people start engaging with your brand and say, 'Why is that?' And then they probably read up about it," Zellmer said.

"Porsche had to decide on whether we would carry on producing tractors, or change over to producing sports cars, and I'm more than happy to say we made the right decision."