Porsche to add service center, expand Experience Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Porsche Cars North America is expanding adjacent to its headquarters in metro Atlanta.

The sports car maker will begin construction of a service center and a classic factory restoration center next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The 33-acre "multimillion-dollar development" will also be used to expand the Porsche Experience Center performance track, the automaker said.

The 20,815-square-foot Porsche Service Center South Atlanta will be one of such two service centers in the U.S. It will include 13 lift bays to service customer vehicles, a Porsche Driver's Selection boutique and a reception area and waiting lounge for customers.

The service center, owned and operated jointly by Atlanta dealerships Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Phase two of the expansion, which includes the new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility and Porsche Experience Center Atlanta track extension, is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

"We see a prime opportunity to continue enhancing the customer experience by expanding our campus for faster service at a unique location next to the world's busiest airport," Kjell Gruner, Porsche Cars North America's newly appointed CEO, said in a statement.

"This also starts a longer-term expansion of the successful Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, which has already welcomed over 270,000 visitors since opening in 2015."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Detroit auto show moves to fall 2021
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Detroit auto show moves to fall 2021
Detroit auto show moves to fall 2021
Crab vs. goat battle for GMC and Ford
Crab vs. goat battle for GMC and Ford
Jeep goes green and finally gets ‘Pale Blue Dot'
Jeep goes green and finally gets ‘Pale Blue Dot'
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-21-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters