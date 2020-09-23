Porsche to add service center, expand Experience Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Porsche Cars North America is expanding adjacent to its headquarters in metro Atlanta.

The sports car maker will begin construction of a service center and a classic factory restoration center next to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The 33-acre "multimillion-dollar development" will also be used to expand the Porsche Experience Center performance track, the automaker said.

The 20,815-square-foot Porsche Service Center South Atlanta will be one of such two service centers in the U.S. It will include 13 lift bays to service customer vehicles, a Porsche Driver's Selection boutique and a reception area and waiting lounge for customers.

The service center, owned and operated jointly by Atlanta dealerships Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Phase two of the expansion, which includes the new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility and Porsche Experience Center Atlanta track extension, is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

"We see a prime opportunity to continue enhancing the customer experience by expanding our campus for faster service at a unique location next to the world's busiest airport," Kjell Gruner, Porsche Cars North America's newly appointed CEO, said in a statement.

"This also starts a longer-term expansion of the successful Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, which has already welcomed over 270,000 visitors since opening in 2015."