Photos of the year: Miscellany

A tornado struck Riley Chevrolet in Jefferson City, Mo., in May.

A tornado struck Riley Chevrolet in Jefferson City, Mo., in May. The twister damaged all of the about 750 vehicles at the dealership, and it destroyed the service department and damaged the main showroom. No one was injured.

Workers install a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had to keep his Cybertruck reveal going after two windows shattered during a demonstration that was intended to prove the electric pickup’s durability.

REUTERS
MICHAEL MARTINEZ

Strikers picket GM plants in Bowling Green, Ky., above, and Flint, Mich.

The last Chevrolet Cruze made its way through production in March, when General Motors’ Lordstown, Ohio, plant was idled.

REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s entourage traveled in a Mercedes-Benz SUV and two Maybachs for his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Russia in April.

The last of more than 500,000 third-generation Volkswagen Beetles was built in Puebla, Mexico, in July, 21 years after Beetle production resumed in 1998.

