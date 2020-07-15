Newly merged FCA-PSA entity will be called Stellantis

The merged unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group will be known as Stellantis, the two automakers said Wednesday.

The automakers said the name "will be used exclusively at the group level, as a corporate brand" and that the names and the logos of the group's constituent brands will remain unchanged.

The companies said the name is rooted in the Latin verb stello, which means "to brighten with stars." The companies said the next step will be the unveiling of a logo.

"The name's Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger," the companies said in a statement.

The group will create the world's fourth-largest automaker. PSA's considerable footprint in Europe could complement FCA's strength in North America.

The completion of the merger is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Subaru, Lexus defend top spots in J.D. Power brand loyalty study
Subaru, Lexus defend top spots in J.D. Power brand loyalty study
Tesla software glitch becomes promo for Burger King
Tesla software glitch becomes promo for Burger King
Ford CEO resists some employees' push to end police vehicle sales
Ford CEO resists some employees' push to end police vehicle sales
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-13-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters