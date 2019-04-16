New Toyota campaign focuses on 2020 Corolla

Toyota Motor North America
Toyota hopes the new ad campaign will help combat the 22 percent hit the Corolla nameplate took for the quarter by increasing purchase consideration.

Toyota Motor North America's latest ad campaign uses a transcultural approach to spark interest in the all-new 2020 Corolla.

The campaign uses a series of 30- and 60-second broadcast and digital spots to convey that the 2020 Corolla is for those who value individuality and the road less traveled.

A Toyota spokesperson told Automotive News that it has moved from marketing to individual ethnic groups to a more inclusive "total market" approach, which the automaker refers to as its "transcultural mainstream market." Toyota tailors this space based on insights that will drive vehicle consideration and purchase intent, the Toyota spokesperson said.

A spot titled "Battle" features superstar dance duo BhangraFunk putting their own spin on the traditional dance battle with the help of the Corolla's standard Apple CarPlay. The Corolla's sporty design and technology attract a dance group on the streets as BhangraFunk drives by, encouraging them to join a friendly dance battle on the rooftop of a parking garage.

Toyota also uses the campaign to debut the U.S. market's first-ever Corolla Hybrid. That spot, titled "Train," portrays a light-hearted pursuit, backed by music from Ricky Nelson. The spot shows how the hybrid's high fuel economy performance can take drivers farther than ever, to the point of chasing a loved one because you're not a fan of goodbyes.

Multicultural spots
A Spanish-language spot titled "We" appeals to a diverse crew of muses, encouraging them to leave their mark wherever they go. English subtitles explain that drivers of the 2020 Corolla are "confident" and "expressive," and challenges them to stay authentic.

Korean-Canadian Beat Boxer KRNFX, in a spot titled "Sound Off," encourages drivers to show off their skills instead of being modest. KRNFX parks his Corolla on a nightclub floor to perform for the crowd.

The campaign will have integrated media partnerships with the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Hola Mexico Film Festival, MTV Music Awards, ComplexCon, ComicCon, KCON and Gaana Music Festival.

Unconventional placement
The campaign's spots will air on NBC, CBS, FOX, ABC, BET, Telemundo and during the NBA draft. Interactive video units will also be featured on Hulu, Freeform and YuMe. Print media includes Conde Nast properties, as well as People en Español. Digital content includes Eater, CBS This Morning, Hulu, Vevo, Hulu Latino and Fusion Media Group. Spots will air within select movie titles in theaters nationwide in conjunction with CineMedia.

The spots, which started Monday, will rotate among digital and broadcast placements. These spots and more from the campaign are on Toyota's YouTube channel.

Outperforming the segments
Corolla's U.S. sales during the first quarter gained 1 percent to 78,608. The overall segment fell 15 percent, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Toyota Motor North America sales fell 3.5 percent in March, despite a large jump from Lexus on the introduction of its UX compact crossover, as Toyota's sedan-heavy lineup declined. The Toyota division posted March sales of 185,698 units, down 5.1 percent on a volume basis. The Toyota division's sales also fell 6.1 percent for the quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

