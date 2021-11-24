With new mobile app, customers get perks, Stellantis gets intel

Stellantis partnered with rewards app Miles for the program and launched a pilot late last year to see how it would resonate with users. Around 80 percent donated a portion of their miles to charities such as Toys for Tots and Habitat for Humanity.

The automaker also started an initiative that allowed users to commit miles toward wildfire relief. Within 24 hours, nearly 600 of them had donated miles to have 1,000 trees planted.

The dealership benefits were added to the program in October.

Stellantis says the app automatically logs each trip along with the mode of transportation while keeping personal data private.

People can track their miles earned per trip and receive personalized rewards or exclusive perks redeemable either online, at a nearby store or at a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or Alfa Romeo dealership. The idea was inspired by loyalty plans outside the auto industry.

If all goes according to plan, the rewards program will drive more business to dealership service lanes. Oil change discounts would be a draw, but Chamarthi says customers also can redeem miles for accessories and merchandise from their favorite brands.

Stellantis will detail its software plans and how it intends to make money from new business models Dec. 7.

"We want to get into the microtransactions," Chamarthi said. "The more we know about the lifestyle choices of our customers, the more personalized our software offerings are to those customers."