With new mobile app, customers get perks, Stellantis gets intel

DETROIT — Stellantis is dishing out rewards to drivers through a smartphone app that also serves as an exploratory tool into new revenue streams.
The Stellantis Miles app is incentivizing travel of all kinds, whether driving, using ride-sharing services, biking or just taking a jog. The accrued miles can be redeemed at Stellantis dealerships for oil changes and other purchases or at more than 250 businesses including Amazon, Starbucks, Target and Walmart.
While the perks could be enticing for its brand customers, Stellantis is reaping benefits as well by developing a deeper relationship with them and learning more about them. This knowledge could prove useful as the automaker develops business models that go beyond selling vehicles, said Mamatha Chamarthi, head of software business and product management for Stellantis.