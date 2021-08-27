Jeep stores roll out the red carpet to pitch the Wagoneer

Jim Glover Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep- Ram-Fiat created an elaborate scene for an invite-only event to let customers check out the upcoming Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Wine and beer were flowing, hors d'oeuvres were on deck, music played and strobe lights set a festive mood in the dealership's freshly built Jeep showroom, which opened in November.

The Oklahoma store went all out to deliver a special experience for well-heeled clientele and showcase a vehicle that dealers believe can scoop affluent buyers from luxury brands to expand Jeep's reach. Dealer principal Jared Glover said he's already hearing from people driving BMWs and other rivals that their next vehicle would be a Grand Wagoneer.

"My staff had a blast," Glover told Automotive News. "And I think directly attributable to the event, we had several people do sold orders with us — a few of them immediately that night."