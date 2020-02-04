New Chrysler Pacifica ad campaign features actress Kathryn Hahn

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' new ad campaign for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans, featuring actress Kathryn Hahn, launches on TV Feb. 17.

The ads will also appear on digital and social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and can be viewed on the Chrysler brand's YouTube channel.

The campaign, "No Matter How You Parent: Pacifica," was created in collaboration with Hahn and her husband, actor and screenwriter Ethan Sandler. In the spots, Hahn portrays different "mom personas" to highlight various styles of parenting. Hahn starred in the movies Bad Moms and We're the Millers and the TV shows "Crossing Jordan" and "Transparent."

"The Chrysler brand recognizes there are many different ways to parent, and a style that works for some may not work for others," Marissa Hunter, head of marketing at FCA North America, said in a release Tuesday.