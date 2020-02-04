New Chrysler Pacifica ad campaign features actress Kathryn Hahn

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' new ad campaign for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans, featuring actress Kathryn Hahn, launches on TV Feb. 17.

The ads will also appear on digital and social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and can be viewed on the Chrysler brand's YouTube channel.

The campaign, "No Matter How You Parent: Pacifica," was created in collaboration with Hahn and her husband, actor and screenwriter Ethan Sandler. In the spots, Hahn portrays different "mom personas" to highlight various styles of parenting. Hahn starred in the movies Bad Moms and We're the Millers and the TV shows "Crossing Jordan" and "Transparent."

"The Chrysler brand recognizes there are many different ways to parent, and a style that works for some may not work for others," Marissa Hunter, head of marketing at FCA North America, said in a release Tuesday.

"As one of television and film's most multifaceted actresses and a friend of the Chrysler brand, who better than Kathryn Hahn to partner with us in our all-new 'mom personas' campaign to demonstrate how the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are fun, versatile and responsible vehicles built to support all parents and their unique lifestyle demands," Hunter said.

Hahn and her husband drew inspiration from their own experiences as parents to create relatable situations and characters for the campaign, the release said. Hahn also appeared in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Unlimited campaign.

"Working on this campaign and bringing each of these personas to life was such a fun experience," Hahn said in the release. "The campaign has a great way of gently poking fun at the many ways people parent as a way to embrace them all and that there is no right or wrong way."

The re-engineered 2020 Pacifica Hybrid has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. It is the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment to reach more than 80 mpge in electric-only mode.

