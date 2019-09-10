Motoring festival to launch in 2021 in Atlanta

Automotive News publisher Crain Communications Inc. and German trade show specialist Messe Frankfurt are teaming up to create a celebration of motoring in the United States.

The first Festival of Motoring USA will be held April 29-May 2, 2021, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. It will take place at the 750-acre Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Ga.

The show will be modeled after South Africa's Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg, which was founded in 2016. This year's festival, held last month, was billed as an event "that brings the entire industry together and allows visitors to not only view or compare the latest models, but to jump in and experience the performance and handling of these vehicles on the track."

The Atlanta festival will be "anchored by leading automakers" and other companies tied to the industry, the statement said. Plans call for expansion to other locations in North America.

In addition to displays of new and classic vehicles, the Atlanta event will feature skid pads, self-drive tracks, 4x4 off-road experiences, technology showcases and test-drive circuits with professional drivers.

Messe Frankfurt organizes some 500 trade fairs, congresses, conferences and other events annually. Its North American headquarters are in Atlanta.