McLaren races to the movies

Hollywood is getting some Woking, England, flair this summer.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff of the wildly popular Fast & Furious movie franchise, stars one of McLaren Automotive's supercars, the 720S, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba.
The movie, which Variety reported had a budget of $200 million and took in $60.8 million in its first weekend in North America, is more of an action film than it is about cars. But because it's tied to the Fast & Furious franchise, which started with street racing, vehicles play a prominent role.
Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's global marketing director, said the British automaker's involvement goes back to the concept development of the movie, released in U.S. theaters this month.