McLaren races to the movies

According to Corstorphine, when film director David Leitch showed Statham some concept sketches drawn up for the movie, one vehicle stuck out.

"It just happened to feature a McLaren, and Jason, who's a big car fan and [a fan] of McLaren, was so enthusiastic about seeing the car in the concept sketches, he was pretty insistent that the production company and David try to get McLaren in," Corstorphine told Automotive News.

Corstorphine recalled being open to the idea when McLaren was approached about the film but wanted to learn more about the storyline and scenes in which a McLaren would be shown. Leitch and Statham met with the automaker. Statham got his wish.

"It takes a reasonable amount of effort to manage but it's absolutely worth it," said Corstorphine of McLaren's involvement. "Not only from the screen time and exposure in the commercial materials for our audience of buyers and prospective buyers now, but absolutely for the fans of the next generation.

"We've put a lot of effort into working with the likes of Lego, Microsoft Forza and other computer game franchises to broaden the visibility of the McLaren brand and models for the next generation of buyers. That's what you have to do. It's the modern-day equivalent of the posters on the bedroom wall."