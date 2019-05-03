Kim Jong Un's luxury wheels in Russia raise eyebrows

Under United Nations sanctions, the sale of luxury goods to North Korea is strictly verboten. Apparently, that's just a minor formality for Kim Jong Un, the country's leader.

When Kim appeared in Russia for a meeting with Vladimir Putin in April, his entourage traveled in a Mercedes-Benz SUV and two ultraexclusive vehicles: a Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and Maybach S62, both expensive, hand-built cars from Daimler. The high-visibility appearance caused phones to ring at Daimler headquarters in Stuttgart.

Daimler spokeswoman Silke Mockert told the Associated Press that the automaker has had no business dealings with North Korea since 2004. But she did suggest one possible explanation for how the limousines ended up in the dictator's motor pool: "To prevent deliveries to North Korea and to any of its embassies worldwide. Daimler has implemented a comprehensive export control process. Sales of vehicles by third parties, especially of used vehicles, are beyond our control and responsibility."

The Daimler vehicles are not the only luxury cars at Kim's disposal. In October, he was spotted tooling around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom.