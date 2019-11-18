Kim Brink departs as COO of Ford ad agency GTB

DETROIT — Kim Brink, named one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2015, is leaving her position as COO at Global Team Blue, a key ad agency for Ford Motor Co. and a part of global advertising giant WPP.

"It was a complete honor to serve Ford for the last four years," Brink told Automotive News.

Brink, 53, said she is not yet announcing her plans for future endeavors.

A spokesman for GTB declined to comment on "any news regarding GTB employees."

In July, GTB replaced then-CEO Satish Korde with former Digitas executive Robert Guay after the agency began losing some of Ford's business to other ad agencies, according to AdAge, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Brink joined GTB as COO after four years as a marketing supervisor for NASCAR. Before NASCAR, she was a general director of advertising and sales promotion for Chevrolet for seven years and spent a year as executive director of advertising and sales promotion for Cadillac.

GTB, originally called Team Detroit, was formed as a Ford-dedicated agency in 2006 as a joint venture of five Ford agencies: JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Y&R, Wunderman and Mindshare. It later changed its name to Global Team Blue before rebranding as GTB. The shop for years was considered a successful example of single-client dedicated agency, a model that was pushed by former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell.

But GTB took a major hit in October 2018 when Ford hired Omnicom's BBDO as its lead global creative agency while giving several high-profile North American assignments to Wieden & Kennedy. GTB hung on to some significant chunks of the account, including media planning and buying, shopper marketing, CRM and so-called "tier 2" dealer advertising.

AdAge contributed to this report.