Kia Motors America names Michael McHale to oversee brand experience

Kia Motors America has tapped automotive industry veteran Michael McHale to lead its U.S. brand experience endeavors, the automaker said Monday .

The role is new, according to the company. McHale will take the title of director of brand experience and lead "all aspects" of Kia Motors America public relations and external communications, which includes events, auto shows and strategic partnerships. He started in the job effective Monday, Kia said.

McHale's 25 years in the industry made him ideal for the position, Kia said in a statement. From 2007 to 2018, he was director of corporate communications for Subaru of America. He also has held roles in the communications divisions of the BMW, Land Rover and Mini brands.

McHale presided over corporate communications for Rivian Automotive, an EV startup based in Irvine, Calif., from 2018 to 2019.

"As the industry shifts to electrification, Michael's experience will be instrumental to our communications efforts as we continue to propel Kia forward and further differentiate the brand in the quickly evolving automotive landscape," Sean Yoon, CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America, said in the statement.

McHale started his career in design and production engineering at Land Rover in the U.K.