Kia hires ex-Mazda exec Wager to lead U.S. marketing, report says

Kia Motors America has hired Russell Wager, Mazda's former North American marketing vice president, to replace recently departed marketing chief Saad Chehab, according to a report by Marketing Daily.

Wager confirmed to Marketing Daily that he would join Kia on Thursday, but he would not offer details on his position. Sources told the website he would start as director of marketing, with the opportunity to move to vice president of marketing, Chehab's former title.

A Kia spokesman told Automotive News an announcement would be made Thursday.

Wager left Mazda in September after six years at the automaker, a year after Dino Bernacchi was brought in as chief marketing officer for U.S. operations. At the time, Madza said Bernacchi was "absolutely not" hired to take over Wager's position.

Mazda brought Wager aboard in 2012 to help the small Japanese automaker stand out in a crowded field of mainstream auto brands with deep pockets. During his time there, Mazda traded its "Zoom-Zoom" slogan for "Driving Matters," and the brand is making a push to go upscale. From 2012 to 2018, Madza's U.S. sales rose 8.4 percent to 300,325 vehicles.

Wager comes to Kia as the brand is riding some positive sales momentum. U.S. volume is up 3.8 percent in the first half of this year — outpacing a market that is down 2.4 percent.