Kia is back in the Super Bowl after skipping the 2021 game

Longtime Super Bowl advertiser Kia is coming back to the game after taking last year off. Its 60-second spot will be handled by David & Goliath, the automaker’s creative agency of record. Kia did not provide creative details.

Kia has appeared in 13 Super Bowls and bought ads in 11 straight games until it opted to sit out of the 2021 bowl, joining other auto brands that curtailed investments in the game as they adjusted to COVID-19 budget realities. 

Kia is the fourth automaker to confirm 2022 in-game ads, following Nissan, Toyota and General Motors. Last year, only three automakers bought ads — Stellantis (Jeep), GM and Toyota — which marked a recent low point for the category. In the 2020 Super Bowl, six automakers consumed a total of seven minutes and 30 seconds of airtime, spending an estimated $77 million on media buys.

Kia for years was known for celebrity-filled lighthearted Super Bowl ads but the brand has more recently taken a serious tone with its big game ads. Its 2020 spot starred Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and put a spotlight on youth homelessness.

