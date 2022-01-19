Kia is back in the Super Bowl after skipping the 2021 game

Longtime Super Bowl advertiser Kia is coming back to the game after taking last year off. Its 60-second spot will be handled by David & Goliath, the automaker’s creative agency of record. Kia did not provide creative details.

Kia has appeared in 13 Super Bowls and bought ads in 11 straight games until it opted to sit out of the 2021 bowl, joining other auto brands that curtailed investments in the game as they adjusted to COVID-19 budget realities.

