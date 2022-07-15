Kia America ad stars NFTs from Dead Army Skeleton

Kia America is putting Dead Army Skeleton Klub NFTs into its next national advertising campaign, another indication that the characters from Web3 worlds are becoming the next commercial stars.

On Friday, Kia America released a new 30-second spot that will run on TV, showing animated members of the Dead Army crew rolling around town in a Kia Soul. The commercial was created by ad agency David&Goliath.

Kia teamed up with Dead Army Skeletons Klub to also generate 10,100 Kia-themed NFTs, which will be available through QR codes in the commercials.