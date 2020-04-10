Jeep urges public to stay off the road in new campaign

DETROIT -- Jeep, a free-spirited brand known for adventures, is pushing a more cautious message during the coronavirus pandemic: Stay off the road.

Jeep, in a new digital spot released Friday, is urging the public to stay home during the outbreak as it reminds consumers that the trails will be waiting for them when the crisis subsides. The video, " Same Day ," is part of a larger social media campaign by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that will tout responsible behavior to stop the spread of the virus and honor essential workers such as medical personnel and police officers.

FCA's other brands will post videos on their social channels in the weeks ahead.

Jeep is confronting this serious moment with a lighthearted tone. It revives the Groundhog Day theme from its Super Bowl spot this year and once again features actor Bill Murray in a series of videos that will launch in the coming weeks. The brand's other videos, which have a more inspirational, heartfelt touch, will delve into its military history and explore themes of freedom and family.

"Same Day" plays on the monotony that comes with having to stay at home during the pandemic, which provides a natural segue into the Groundhog Day film plot in which Murray's character relived the same day over and over.

"Everything is so much of a tragedy now," FCA marketing chief Olivier Francois told Automotive News. "Normally, I would be very, very cautious with being humorous about the situation; there's nothing to smile about. But, in this case, we started seeing so many posts popping up saying, 'Staying home, it looks a little bit like 'Groundhog Day.' "

Francois added later: "It's maybe one of the only tasteful ways to use a smile to encourage people to stay home."

The campaign has a unifying hashtag across brands, #StayAtHome, but each brand also has a unique hashtag. Jeep's tag line is #StayOffTheRoad. Ram is touting the #WorkForHome tag for its content that will center on health care workers, farmers and utility and delivery workers, while Dodge's social campaign is using #TheMuscleBehindUs to celebrate first responders. Fiat is using #WeAreItaly, Chrysler has #PacificaCampOut and Alfa Romeo is going with #MorePowerfulInPark.