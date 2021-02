Jeep, whose Billy Murray Super Bowl ad won widespread praise last year, is coming back to the big game.

The brand will run a single spot in the second half, brand owner Stellantis confirmed Wednesday. Jeep did not reveal the length of the ad, the agency handling it, or any creative details.

The automaker, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has a history of putting out big-production, celebrity-filled Super Bowl ads under Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois.