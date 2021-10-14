Stellantis hires Black-owned agency to bolster multicultural marketing

Stellantis has hired Detroit-based agency Ignition Media Group in a bid to bolster its multicultural marketing efforts. The shop will serve as a “sounding board and multicultural thought partner” on media and marketing strategies for the automaker’s North American brands -- Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram, according to a statement.

The African American-owned agency, founded in 1998 by Dennis Archer, Jr., describes itself as a boutique marketing and consulting firm. It has done work for clients including Bacardi and the Detroit Regional Chamber, according to its website.

“The addition of Ignition Media Group to our strategic marketing partner roster will help us provide a smarter, more comprehensive and cohesive approach to our media and marketing strategies, providing us with more candid assessments to consumer-facing work overall,” Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing at Stellantis North America, said in a statement. “Through this newly formed alliance with Ignition Media Group, our commitment to minority-owned economic empowerment also continues to evolve and take shape, ensuring that we are both audience aware and culturally inclusive across our multi-brand portfolio.”