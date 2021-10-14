Stellantis hires Black-owned agency to bolster multicultural marketing

The Detroit-based Ignition Media Group will consult with the automaker on its North American brands.

AdAge
Bloomberg

Stellantis has hired Detroit-based agency Ignition Media Group in a bid to bolster its multicultural marketing efforts. The shop will serve as a “sounding board and multicultural thought partner” on media and marketing strategies for the automaker’s North American brands -- Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram, according to a statement.

The African American-owned agency, founded in 1998 by Dennis Archer, Jr., describes itself as a boutique marketing and consulting firm. It has done work for clients including Bacardi and the Detroit Regional Chamber, according to its website.

“The addition of Ignition Media Group to our strategic marketing partner roster will help us provide a smarter, more comprehensive and cohesive approach to our media and marketing strategies, providing us with more candid assessments to consumer-facing work overall,” Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing at Stellantis North America, said in a statement. “Through this newly formed alliance with Ignition Media Group, our commitment to minority-owned economic empowerment also continues to evolve and take shape, ensuring that we are both audience aware and culturally inclusive across our multi-brand portfolio.”

Related Article
Jeep, Fiat, Ram to raise money for fighting pandemics in deal with Bono brand company

The hiring continues a trend of marketers pledging diversity commitments in the wake of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, which led to conversations about how the marketing and agency industries have fallen short when it comes to hiring Black talent. 

“The Stellantis leadership is adamant about making certain talent attraction, marketing and advertising creative, and philanthropic strategies are reflective of an evolving domestic and global marketplace," Archer, Jr. said in a statement. "The makeup of our team, to include advertising, consulting and philanthropic professionals, aligns well with their goals, and we look forward to working with them and alongside their agency and other external partners.”

Multiple automakers have increased efforts to increase ad buys in Black-owned media properties or to hire multicultural agencies. General Motors, for instance, has pledged to raise its media spending with Black-owned media to 8 percent by 2025. The automaker’s GMC brand also struck a three-year deal with the Marcus Graham Project to foster diverse talent in advertising, media and marketing. Meanwhile, Hyundai in May hired Culture Brands to serve as its African American agency of record.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Jeep boss: I pity the Ford
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
Jeep boss: I pity the Ford
GM hires first-ever digital chief
GM hires first-ever digital chief
ZF engineers 3D-printed some of the parts for the transmission, including the gearshift knob.
‘New' Aston Martin DB5s drive like originals, thanks to ZF
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-11-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive