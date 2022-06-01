Jeep launches ‘Jurassic World Dominion' ad campaign

Jeep is getting some screen time in the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion.

The Gladiator, Wrangler and a vintage Grand Wagoneer will appear in the dinosaur-packed epic in continuation of a relationship that began with the first Jurassic Park film in 1993. In the first entry, a T. rex chased a Wrangler in one of its most memorable scenes.

Before Jeep captures eyeballs on the silver screen in the latest movie, the off-road brand will engage consumers in a dino-themed campaign that started Wednesday, which is National Dinosaur Day in the U.S. The automaker partnered with Universal Pictures.

This isn't the first time that the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has leveraged a big-ticket production to amplify its advertising. The automaker, now known as Stellantis after a 2021 merger with the PSA Group, aligned with films such as Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens in 2015 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Stellantis said the Jurassic World marketing campaign in the U.S. will include a 30-second TV spot along with content across Jeep social media channels such as Instagram and TikTok. In addition to the main ad, the automaker will share an extended one-minute version and behind-the-scenes footage showing the making of the commercial. There will be an experiential element as well in which members of the Jeep Wave owner loyalty program will be able to register to see the film at drive-in events in select cities across the country. The movie arrives in theaters June 10.

The commercial features a baby Carnotaurus taking a ride in the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe makes an appearance, too.

Stellantis said the young Carnotaurus was created specifically for the Jeep spot and that an infant version has not been seen in any previous Jurassic film.

The campaign also will cover the Middle East, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets.

"Almost 30 years ago, moviegoers saw Dr. Ian Malcolm escape danger from dinosaurs in the original 'Jurassic Park' film while riding in the back seat of a 1992 Jeep Wrangler," Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer of Stellantis, in a statement. "We paid homage to that iconic scene in the Jeep brand's 2018 Big Game commercial, which then featured the new Jeep Wrangler, as the next extension of our relationship with Universal Pictures.

"Here we are now in 2022, and we continue to see the evolution of the Jeep brand around the world with electric plug-ins, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, which are quite literally charged for any adventure, this time with a four-legged passenger of a different kind riding along in the front seat."