Jeep, Fiat, Ram to raise money for fighting pandemics in deal with Bono brand company

Stellantis brands Jeep, Fiat and Ram will release special edition vehicles as part of a multiyear partnership with Red, a brand licensing company that raises money to fight global health emergencies.

The vehicles will get a global marketing campaign to drive awareness to Red's cause. At least $4 million in proceeds will go to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19 and AIDS between 2021 and 2023, per a news release.

Red was co-founded in 2006 by Irish singer-songwriter Bono and American activist Bobby Shriver, who wanted companies to band together to address the global AIDS epidemic.

"This partnership with FIAT, Jeep and RAM is a powerful shot in the arm for (RED)'s fight against pandemics and the complacency that fuels them," Bono said in a statement. "It's hard to believe that 15 years on from (RED)'s founding we are now fighting another tiny virus ... but it's even harder to see the virus of injustice that marked the AIDS pandemic is alive and well during COVID."

The special edition vehicles will be unique to their nameplates, Red said.

A Red edition of the 2022 Jeep Compass will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. A Red edition of the 2022 Jeep Renegade is set to release in the U.S. and Canada shortly after that and in Europe in the second half of 2022.

The Red edition of the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited pickup is set to be unveiled Thursday at the State Fair of Texas. The Red edition of the Fiat New 500, an electric model, was unveiled Wednesday in Turin and is available for ordering in Europe.

Ad campaigns for the Jeep brand and the Ram brand launched Wednesday on their respective digital and social media channels. Pricing details were not immediately available.

"This marketing amplification plan across our three unique brands to drive more impact, more value, more meaningful awareness globally for the partnership allows us to turn $4 million into something far greater over the next three years," Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer for Stellantis, said in a statement.

Red, which has partnered with the likes of Apple, Amazon, Bank of America and other companies, says it has raised close to $700 million for the Global Fund to date.