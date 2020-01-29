Jeep to feature Bill Murray in 'Groundhog Day' Super Bowl ad

Fiat Chrysler earlier this week confirmed it would be coming back to the Super Bowl with a 60-second ad for Jeep , after sitting out last year’s game. A Jeep spokeswoman in a statement Wednesday said: “No creative details will be released in advance of it airing during the broadcast on Sunday, and we won't comment on any speculation."

In the movie, Murray plays a meteorologist reliving the same day over and over in Punxsutawney, Pa.

The Northwest Herald, which covers Chicago suburbs, reported extensive details about the ad shoot, including quoting a local business owner saying he spotted other actors from the film, including Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson. The newspaper also reported that “a photo taken while the commercial was being filmed shows Murray in front of a red pickup truck that looks much like the vehicle his character drives away in when he steals a groundhog and later drives off a cliff.”