J.D. Power set to be acquired by Autodata owner

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. private equity firm that recently acquired Autodata Solutions Group has now reached an agreement to buy J.D. Power and Associates , the data analytics and consumer intelligence firm that also has close ties to the auto industry.

Equity firm Thoma Bravo, with offices in San Francisco and Chicago, said late Tuesday that it expects the transaction to acquire J.D. Power to close by year end, subject to customary closing conditions.

Terms were not announced. But Reuters had reported in May that the seller, China-backed equity firm XIO Group, was looking to value J.D. Power at close to $1.9 billion, including debt, citing people familiar with the matter.

J.D. Power, of Costa Mesa, Calif., was sold to XIO Group by McGraw Hill Financial in 2016 for $1.1 billion. It was the first U.S. acquisition for XIO Group, of London, Reuters said at the time.

In the Tuesday statement, J.D. Power CEO Dave Habiger said the acquisition will help fuel growth for the firm known for its automotive quality awards and the Power Information Network.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo, a firm that clearly understands our space and is well-positioned to help us develop new growth opportunities and continue on our current path of rapid expansion," the statement said.

Scott Crabill, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said in the statement that J.D. Power is one of the most recognized brands in the world and has significant near- and long-term growth potential.

Thoma Bravo has a portfolio of companies focused on the software and technology-enabled service sectors and has a series of funds representing more than $30 billion in capital commitments, according to company information.

In May, the equity firm announced that it had completed the acquisition of Autodata Solutions Group of London, Ontario, which supplies data and software services to the automotive industry. Terms were not disclosed.