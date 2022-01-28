Hyundai aims to build trust in EVs with Jason Bateman's help

Along with educating consumers about price, advertisers of electric vehicles are also tasked with addressing consumer's range anxiety—concerns about how far an EV can go before needing to be charged and potentially leaving the occupants stranded. Hyundai’s campaign highlights the Ioniq's charging capability with an ad that shows Bateman using the car’s two-way charging function to provide light and heat on a camping trip.

Chandrasekaran said the Ioniq is able to charge faster than competitors at a similar price point.

While Hyundai will run the ads in the NFL Playoffs—which is not cheap—it will skip the more expensive Super Bowl for the second straight year; the brand broke its five-year streak last year due to COVID-19. In light of microchip shortages broadly affecting inventory and global production in the automotive industry, Hyundai had to “make smart investments” and chose to focus on the long term, said Zepeda.

But Zepeda described the new campaign’s quality as being Super Bowl-worthy. Even though it won’t air in the Big Game, the new ads will still lure plenty of eyeballs because the playoffs are drawing huge ratings.

Zepeda says she is aware some Hyundai competitors will most likely be pushing their EVs during the Super Bowl. Last year GM ran two ads for its EVs.

Hyundai's campaign has seen “a typical amount of investment,” said Zepeda; the brand’s biggest launch was last year's Tuscon campaign, also featuring Bateman. The campaign will also air on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.