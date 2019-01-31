An inside look at Mercedes-Benz's Super Bowl ad starring Ludacris

Mercedes-Benz's Super Bowl ad blends Wile E. Coyote, Free Willy, Ludacris and a man who can will things into existence.

The spot, by Merkley & Partners, plugs the luxury brand's in-vehicle voice assistant, known as MBUX, while featuring the Mercedes A-class, an all-new model that targets younger buyers. MBUX is capable of responding to complex questions, while taking actions like switching on the reading lamp if the driver simply extends a hand toward the rear-view mirror.

In the Advertising Age "Anatomy of an Ad" video above, learn how the brand and agency used CGI to dramatize MBUX's functionality by depicting a man who can command his world, just like drivers can command their car with the new tech. Advertising Age is an affiliate of Automotive News.

"Some car commercials in the past you have a new model year or maybe a new headlight design, something like that where you need to make something out of it," says Chris Landi, executive vice president group creative director for Merkley & Partners. "This was one of those times where we had a real good piece of news."

Below watch the finished 60-second ad, called "Say the Word."