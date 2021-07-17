Infiniti will rely on influencers to launch its QX60

Its U.S. sales have been in decline since 2017, slumping 32 percent last year — the largest annual drop in the brand's history. Infiniti reported 79,502 sales in 2020, its lowest total in two decades.

The planned marketing campaign for the QX60 eschews an emphasis on product specs, such as horsepower and torque. And the reason for that is the busy professional target customer, Infiniti U.S. marketing chief Phil O'Connor told Automotive News last week.

"Certainly, the car plays an important role in their life, but they're not auto enthusiasts, and they don't spend a lot of their free time researching cars," O'Connor said.

"They have an active personal life with a family, they have a professional life, and are trying to balance all of this," he said. "An interesting way to grab their attention but also deliver compelling product information was through the use of influencers."

To appeal to the QX60's female demographic, Infiniti teamed with Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson on a launch video.