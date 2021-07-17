Infiniti will rely on influencers to launch its QX60

For one of its most critical product launches in years, Infiniti is emphasizing star power, not horsepower.
Nissan Motor Co.'s luxury brand has enlisted entertainment and sports celebrities to create buzz around its second-generation QX60 midsize crossover for an influencer-themed launch campaign when it arrives this fall.
The three-row crossover is Infiniti's sales powerhouse, driving nearly 29 percent of its U.S. sales last year. The launch of the redesigned 2022 model is make-or-break for Infiniti, which is struggling to keep customers' attention thanks to a bare-bones product lineup.