IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix canceled

DETROIT -- The Detroit Grand Prix, scheduled to take place May 29-31 at Belle Isle Park, is canceled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The race will be scheduled for June 4-6 next year, according to a Monday news release.

"We looked at every possible scenario to reschedule the race, but all of them would have been too disruptive to the hundreds of fall events that will take place on Belle Isle," Bud Denker, chairman of the event, said in the release.

Ticketholders will be contacted soon, the release said.

